Brahmastra’s song Kesariya featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became a huge hit after its release. So much so that people shared dance covers and beautiful renditions of it. Now, a similar video is doing rounds on the internet. What is so unique about it? You may ask. The video shows a Sikh man singing Kesariya in five different languages. Yes, you read that right. Identified as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, the singer has left the internet stunned with not just his heart-melting voice, but also by acing the accent of each language- Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. He has even impressed the industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The astounding talent of Snehdeep came to light after a Twitter user shared it online. Highlighting the “Incredible India”, the user wrote in the caption, “A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but it sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing. Anyone know who he is?” The now-viral video opens with Snehdeep crooning the crazy trending track from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s starrer in Malayalam first. The best part is that after singing one line, Snehdeep swiftly shifts to other languages, without a person realising it. Once he caught all the attention with Malayalam lines of Brahmastra’s viral song, he started singing in Telugu, then Kannada, followed by Tamil and Hindi.

A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing. Anyone knows who is he? #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/dCJKiOd3JZ— Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) March 16, 2023

There is no denying that Snehdeep Singh Kalsi is truly gifted, as despite changing five different languages, he has got hold of the rhythm and tunes like a pro. Snehdeep’s pure and tranquilising voice was successful in garnering a barrage of attention. Thousands of users flooded the comments section with compliments for the man. Anand Mahindra also wrote, “Just beautiful. This is what an unbreakable, united India sounds like…”

Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like… https://t.co/HkKSgrNa2y— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2023

Several users pointed at the ‘smoothness’ of his pronunciation, as one user wrote, “Not sure who he is but as a South Indian I can assure you he has done a fabulous job with the pronunciation too. Smooth!”

Not sure who he is but as a South Indian I can assure you he has done a fabulous job with the pronunciation too. Smooth!— Kalyan (@kalyansview) March 16, 2023

Another commented, “So well signing, most important pronunciation. Can you please tell the singer’s name?”

So well signing , most important pronunciation . Can you please tell the singer name ?— Sandip Kundu (@IndiaBottomline) March 17, 2023

A few claimed that Snehdeep’s singing in Southern languages sounds better than Hindi. The third user commented, “His southern rendering is even more melodious than the Hindi! Beautiful! Everyone is on the lookout, he hasn’t surfaced yet.”

His southern rendering is even more melodious than the Hindi! Beautiful! everyone is on the look out, he hasn't surfaced yet.— Ruchi Bhatia (@rbhat007) March 16, 2023

So far the video has been played more than 739 thousand times and has garnered more than five thousand likes. Kesariya belongs to Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project Brahmastra which Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others. The movie hit the theatre last year on September 9.

