Do you remember the mesmerizing street performer in London who wowed the crowd with his soulful rendition of the title track from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hit movie Tere Naam? Brace yourself, because he’s back and better than ever. This time, he’s capturing hearts all over the internet with his rendition of the hit song Meri Maa from Amir Khan’s blockbuster film Taare Zameen Par. But here’s what’s truly special: the musician dedicated this performance to his beloved mother, who has been his unwavering support throughout his journey. And the magic doesn’t end there, as the viewers on the internet were left spellbound as the gathered crowd joined in to sing along, creating a beautiful moment that will give you goosebumps.

Captioned, “How beautifully everyone sang this song together. Can’t imagine being here on my own, how hard it can be to survive in abroad. Especially those who are students here. I just wanna thank my Mother for supporting me in this journey. Please do call your mum every day just to ask how she is.” The singer also shared Mother’s Day, which is marked on March 19 in the UK, wishes. He also thanked people for coming to watch him perform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish (@vish.music)

Social media users were completely enraptured by the performance, and they couldn’t stop raving about it. Their hearts were touched, and they poured out their emotions in the comments section. Some were left teary-eyed, while others were completely awestruck by the singer’s flawless rendition. The performance struck a chord with so many viewers that some even shared their personal stories of missing their own mothers. “I would have cried if I was there, I still did tho that’s a different thing,” read a comment. Another user wrote, “You are such an amazing singer, loved your performance!”

“This guy struck the right note and that’s called mom,” another comment read.

The street performer previously won the internet with his rendition of the title track from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hit movie Tere Naam. He completely charmed the streets of Southall, London, and captured the hearts of people all over the internet. The original song features the vocals of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, but this performer managed to make it his own, delivering a mesmerizing performance that left everyone in awe. It was a moment that so many people were eager to capture on camera, and it’s not hard to see why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish (@vish.music)

These performances truly deserve all the praise they get.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here