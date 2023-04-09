Man Slams Akshay Kumar For Dancing Shirtless At An Event, Gets Schooled

A video which is currently going viral features actor Akshay Kumar. In the video, he can be seen dancing shirtless at an event. Twitter user ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’ has uploaded the video on his handle and slammed the actor for being shirtless. “It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant. What a downfall for Akshay Kumar," read the caption. The post has not been perceived well by many.

As per the bio, it is a parody account. Many schooled him for being mean to the actor. Here is the viral video.

It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant.What a downfall for Akshay Kumar.pic.twitter.com/DXzdPs0ZQ2 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 8, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 225K views. “Akshay….oh so hot at 55 Take away all the youth of this world…and gimme this old one," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It’s a dance and he is an artist doesn’t matter what age it’s just a performance and watch it that way."

One Twitter user wrote, “If I looked that good at 59 I’d rarely wear a shirt." “If my body looked like that, I’d be shirtless everywhere too," mentioned another person.

Age is just a number for few …Look at Akshay's fitness his energy and dedication to his business.. 58 Is the age of retirement in World.Keep it up @akshaykumar https://t.co/ZBp9DKG1d8— आर्यावर्त भरतखण्ड (@Aaryavarta_) April 8, 2023

For a 59 years old, Akshay is in fab shape https://t.co/DmpptblFic— 38/36/36 (@ChaudhrySb4) April 8, 2023

Akshay….oh so hot at 55Take away all the youth of this world…and gimme this old one ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Bharti (@SoulfulBharti) April 8, 2023

It’s a dance and he is an artist doesn’t matter what age it’s just a performance and watch it that way…— Timeless (@sangramdasiam) April 8, 2023

Again. Both parties have knowingly agreed to do this under a contract. So don’t be one sided about it— sos (@Rohittssh) April 8, 2023

Dudes fit at 59— SocoMumbai (@SocoMumbai) April 8, 2023

What do you think?

