Man Slams Akshay Kumar For Dancing Shirtless At An Event, Gets Schooled
1-MIN READ

Man Slams Akshay Kumar For Dancing Shirtless At An Event, Gets Schooled

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter user slams Akshay Kumar for dancing shirtless at an event. He gets schools by netizens.

A video which is currently going viral features actor Akshay Kumar. In the video, he can be seen dancing shirtless at an event. Twitter user ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’ has uploaded the video on his handle and slammed the actor for being shirtless. “It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant. What a downfall for Akshay Kumar," read the caption. The post has not been perceived well by many.

As per the bio, it is a parody account. Many schooled him for being mean to the actor. Here is the viral video.

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 225K views. “Akshay….oh so hot at 55 Take away all the youth of this world…and gimme this old one," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It’s a dance and he is an artist doesn’t matter what age it’s just a performance and watch it that way."

One Twitter user wrote, “If I looked that good at 59 I’d rarely wear a shirt." “If my body looked like that, I’d be shirtless everywhere too," mentioned another person.

What do you think?

