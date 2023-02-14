Taking flights has gotten more accessible for salaried classes, but just like everywhere else, there is a certain unspoken code of conduct that is expected to be followed at airports. Classist and casteist comparisons to a “fish market" (made with derogatory intent) aren’t rare by any means should one not adhere to cultural norms. A Twitter user, in a wholesome post, called out not just these classist norms but also the overpriced food that sells at airports.

Twitter user Madhur Singh and his mother shared a homemade meal of aloo paratha and nimbu achaar at the air port before boarding a flight to Goa. “Travelling in flights [has] become easier for middle class but the societal pressure of buying ₹400 worth dosa and ₹100 worth water bottle is still too damn high," Madhur wrote in part of his thread on Twitter.

“Some people looked at us, oddly, but hey, they don’t matter and we don’t care," he added. He ended with some sound advice on how one should spend in accordance with their financial means, should eat what they like to eat, and live mast in their own “style" no matter how society perceives them.

Some people looked at us, oddly, but hey, they don’t matter and we don’t care.Jitni pocket allow kare utna kharcho. Jo taste pasand ho wo khaao. Society to pata nahi kya kya sochti hai. Sochne do. Tum mast apni life apne style se jiyo. — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 13, 2023

Yes we ALWAYS pack aalu Paratha for airports. And have it before boarding the flight. And I don't shy away from accepting it. https://t.co/lfD83UML0w— V E E R U (@NatkhatVeeru) February 14, 2023

Actually love it, agar khana garam rahe to isse best kya ho sakta hai. Ghar ka khana over anything while traveling ♥️ https://t.co/mJAclR9h9y— penguwing (@PetwingPenguin) February 14, 2023

When travelling low cost airlines as family, carried tasty Chapati Egg Omelette rolls, Chicken Kababs & Salad. Empty bottles & powdered soft drink, filling water from the dispensers post security check. Classic Indian Jugaad which we do for train journeys extended to flights. https://t.co/E2qNJFe57Y — Rajan Mathew (@rajanmathew) February 14, 2023

We book an extra check-in bag just to carry pressure cooker, Oggarane (Tadka) box, daal and masala powders for all Europe travels.Our food packing takes longer than all others combined. Once the husband even packed Mandakki to make Churmuri at a beach in Croatia 😂 https://t.co/Lu0fK8rfdA — Veena (@veena_ps) February 14, 2023

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here