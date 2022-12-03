CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » BUZZ » Man Steps Out of Apple Store With 300 iPhone 13s in Manhattan, Gets Robbed
1-MIN READ

Man Steps Out of Apple Store With 300 iPhone 13s in Manhattan, Gets Robbed

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 09:41 IST

Manhattan, New York

Man steps out of Apple store with 300 iPhone 13s, gets robbed (Photo Credits: Shutterstock)

Man steps out of Apple store with 300 iPhone 13s, gets robbed (Photo Credits: Shutterstock)

A man in the US reportedly got robbed shortly after purchasing 300 iPhone 13s from Apple's well-known New York flagship Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan.

A man in the US reportedly got robbed shortly after purchasing 300 iPhone 13s from Apple’s well-known New York flagship Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan. Three bags containing 300 iPhones were being carried by a 27-year-old man when a van pulled up next to him and two men ordered him to hand over the bags. Before the robbers were able to take possession of one of the bags containing 125 iPhones valued at $95,000 (Rs 77 Lakh), the iPhone buyer, who was adamant about keeping his iPhone 13s, fought them off and took a hit to the face.

The victim frequently used to purchase numerous iPhones from Fifth Avenue Store for his small business. According to the Police department, he bought the phones from Apple and then resold them as a third-party supplier of iPhones to fund his own business.

It’s important to note that the Apple Fifth Avenue Store is open year-round and that the incident took place at about 1:45 in the morning. Because Apple was also having a Black Friday deal at the time, it is possible that the burglars were aware of his purchasing patterns or were waiting for a potential target.

According to authorities, the victim was not seriously injured and declined medical assistance on the spot. Police have made an appeal for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward as they search for the men who stole the iPhones. In light of the ongoing investigation, the NYPD has not yet provided a description of the suspects or their vehicles.

RELATED STORIES

According to the New York Post, a similar incident took place on November 25 in Palo Alto, California. In a blatant daylight theft in front of frightened customers and store employees, two thieves got away with $35,000 (Rs 28 Lakh) worth of Apple products. The heist was captured on tape, and it showed the two criminals, with their faces mostly hidden, wandering from table to table and shoving items into their bags.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 03, 2022, 09:41 IST
last updated:December 03, 2022, 09:41 IST