Man Steps Out to Eat Ramen in Extreme Cold, Fork and Noodles Freeze Mid-air

A warm bowl of ramen might just be what you need to defrost yourself in this cold winter. But what are you supposed to do if said ramen freezes? An Instagram user shared a clip of himself trying to enjoy a scrumptious bowl of ramen in the cold outside. Just from the beginning, it did not look like there was any way that could have been a good idea. Judging from the way his face was frozen, it had to be too cold to be outside anyway. But no one could have expected the noodles to literally freeze. He is seen holding some up with a fork. As soon as he lets go of the fork, it is as if gravity had stopped working. The noodles, along with the kitchenware remained right where he had let go of it. Cannot believe it? Watch it here yourself:

Social media users were in splits over not just the ramen freezing but the man’s laugh. Many were shocked to see his lashes and hair frozen. One even went on to ask whether this was makeup or it was really him frozen. An Instagram user wrote, “I want to see how you warmed back up. I feel like the ice would be dripping everywhere once it starts melting!”

“Dying to know how that affects the consistency of the ramen once it cools,” another comment read.

A user commented, “Your hair became the ramen.”

Meanwhile, one user wondered how long did the man have to stand outside to achieve what was shown in the video. To satiate their curiosity, one user replied that it probably would not take long. Drawing from their experience, they said that being in Finland at -20 degrees Celsius, hair and lashes freeze within minutes.

The west is often associated with freezing winters but it is no longer the only place on Earth that can make winter jokes. New Delhi had recently been subjected to cold waves and harsh weather conditions. The capital and surrounding regions faced the wrath of the climate crisis as mercury dipped to 1.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The people in most parts of northwest, central and eastern parts of India found themselves blanketed over by dense fog. It triggered an epic meme fest over Twitter. Take a peek at how this GIF perfectly summed up the winters in Delhi:

How are you keeping yourself warm in this harsh winter?

