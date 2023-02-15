Valentine’s Day is meant to be filled with love that goes beyond what cliche romantic movies portray it to be. This man is setting dad goals by letting his daughter know that she deserves only the best and showering all his love on her. In a clip shared on Twitter, a man can be seen taking his young daughter on an elaborate Valentine’s date. He is letting her know that she never needs to settle for anything less than proper effort. The dad even lets her take the lead on how they are supposed to spend their date in a unique way. The clip begins with the father holding a sign that read, “Will you be my Valentine?” He also has a bunch of balloons and flowers for her. In a heartwarming response, the young girl rushes to him. He holds two cards for her, that have two options written on them. Whatever the daughter chooses, he takes her there. Here’s how their date went down:

I pray my Future Daughter can have a Father like this 🥹❤️. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/KZds03e4nW— Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) February 13, 2023

If that does not melt your heart, nothing will. Social media users were all praises about the efforts that the father had put in to make the day special for his daughter. Many even went on to reminisce about how they would make their daughter’s valentine’s special. A Twitter user wrote, “What an awesome dad to an adorable little girl. This brings back so many memories of hanging out with my daughter. Thank you for sharing.”

What an awesome dad an adorable little girl. This brings back so many memories of hanging out with my daughter. ❤️ Thank you for sharing. ❤️— Dave (@HaneFordd) February 14, 2023

Another user tweeted, “My daughter is grown and I still get her a Valentine’s Day gift every year.”

My daughter grown and I still get her a Valentine Day gift every year.— Foolio Eglesias (@Mr_Swerve_On) February 14, 2023

Some users shared how their fathers had played a crucial role in making them feel loved. A tweet read, “My father was a lot of things but I can’t say he didn’t love the heck outta me. This is something every daughter should experience from their dad. No other man can make up for this. Daddies rule.”

My father was a lot of things but I can’t say he didn’t love THE HECK outta me. This is something every daughter should experience from their dad. No other man can make up for this💞 Daddies rule.— C.M.I Animist🪷 (@idalaveau) February 14, 2023

Fathers and daughters certainly share a special bond. In a heartwarming clip, recently shared on Instagram, a wedding video caught the attention of social media users. It showed how wonderful the bond is between a father and daughter. This duo had put on a wonderful dance performance, winning the hearts of not only people present there to witness it but the hearts of social media users. They are seen grooving to the song Banthan Ke from the movie Kurukshetra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding choreography | Dance (@madoverthumkas)

The video has garnered over 3 lakh likes as of now.

