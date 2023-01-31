People nowadays end up doing bizarre things in a fit of anger. A man swallowed an entire banana wrapped in a condom and had to be rushed to the hospital. The anonymous person claimed that he swallowed the contraceptive-wrapped fruit during a fit of rage. Following this, he began vomiting and complained of stomach pain.

The 34-year-old underwent a CT scan and that is when they found the slippery fruit, which had started to discolour and turn mushy in his small intestine. The Mirror reported that the patient couldn’t go to the loo for 24 hours as the fruit had been blocking his bowel.

The man was rushed to surgery and doctors were able to safely remove the banana wrapped in a condom from his intestine. Photos of the extracted banana beside surgical scissors surfaced on the internet afterwards and the man was discharged three days post-surgery. The doctors revealed that it was the first case of an individual swallowing a banana in a condom. The case appeared in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science by radiologists Rosarie Tudas, Karan Rao, Yashwant Aswani and surgeon Luis J. Garcia from the University of Iowa.

The authors of the case study noted, “He was able to gradually resume his busy lifestyle and had no serious problems.” The examination revealed that the patient even had a history of depression, which was a factor that contributed to his careless decision.

Many such bizarre cases have made the headlines in recent times. A few days ago, a dancer who suffered serious injuries after being crushed by a mechanical tree while on a film set in Poland sued the agency that hired her for over Rs 3 crore.

Last year, a case emerged in the UK that saw a boy undergoing surgery as a result of a USB cable stuck inside his penis.

