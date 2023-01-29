Man Thinks Women Pee Out of 'Clitoroiuses' and Twitter is in Shock

Men have time and again proven that they don’t know much about a woman’s body and this is just one of those many instances. There is one person who thinks women with large labia are peeing out of their “clitoroiuses" since is becomes impossible to hold it in. Yes! you read that right. Twitter user who goes by the name “Ask Aubry," took to the micro-blogging site and shared a screenshot. It seems to be from Reddit. A person, in the image, can be seen asking: “Why are women peeing all over the seat?"

The answers will astound you. Have a look:

The post has gone viral with over 108K views. “Okay. If men have such bad aim that they can’t consciously pee inside a 40cm diameter hole without making a mess, how do they expect to ever have a child?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “tell me you don’t know how a vagina works without telling me you don’t know how a vagina works."

Here are a few responses:

Clitoroiuses were gentle giants who roamed the plains during the Vulvaceous Period. pic.twitter.com/wWKujrC1Hr— Mr. Pronouns (he/him) (@jaws591) December 20, 2022

A cliteroti, if you will— Christine Hogenkamp (@flamesprite) December 20, 2022

“They have to hold and aim”….And I’m off Twitter again — Balkan Brain Barbie (She/Her) (@vampyscientist) December 20, 2022

Maybe people are squatting over public toilets to avoid physical contact with them and things get messy?— smithbrainz (@smithbrainz) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, a woman who had been chumming ordered some sanitary pads from the food delivery app Swiggy. Along with the pads, she also received a few chocolate cookies. Sameera took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared her experience in the form of a tweet. The app delivery service Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery delivery service, Instamart, has become increasingly popular in the country. With the great popularity of the hyperlocal marketplace have come a great number of bizarre searches.

Taking to Twitter, Sameera wrote, “I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?"

The app itself responded to the now viral tweet. “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera. ^Ashwin," wrote Swiggy.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here