A social media influencer in Venezuela has come under fire for making a monkey tattoo him. The influencer, Funky Matas, shared a video of his inking process on Instagram, and it has not gone down well with the audience. In the clip, Funky Matas informs his followers about his whereabouts in Mexico waiting for a van to show up with a monkey. He then proceeds to reveal his plan to train the animal how to tattoo. “I’m here in the middle of Mexico in front of a Mcdonald’s and I’m waiting for a white van to show up with a monkey inside. I’m about to meet a monkey, teach him how to tattoo, and he’s going to tattoo me. Things happen,” he says while introducing his plan.

In the next scene, a van pulls out in front of him and then steps out a trainer with his tiny monkey. When the influencer explains his plans of getting tattooed by a monkey, the perplexed trainer doesn’t promise him any luck and says that the animal won’t be able to carry out the task. “You are telling me you want him to tattoo you. In all reality, the monkey isn’t going to tattoo you. I won’t promise you anything,” said the monkey trainer.

Two days after their meeting, Funky Matas turns up at a tattoo studio to get inked by the monkey. The video indicated how the animal was given the tattoo pen and directed to hold it but the monkey refuses to do so. In a disclaimer statement, Funky Matas stated, “We were sceptical at first of the monkey tattooing. The first moments indicated that he would not be tattooing me. But after sitting down with 2 monkey trainers for about an hour and teaching the monkey with different techniques involving food.”

The clip then proceeds to show the little monkey holding the tattoo pen to just scribble the ink on the man’s skin. “Giving new meaning to the term ‘Monkey Tattoo.’ I’m officially the first person in the world to get tattooed by a monkey,” wrote the influencer while sharing the video. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funky Matas (@funky)

As soon as the reel video surfaced online, it ended up irking a barrage of animal lovers. A user wrote, “This is animal exploitation, so much ignorance,” another added, “Human stupidity they call it.” One more commented, “What a crack dude, always doing crazy things!” Meanwhile, a user called it, “Terrible stop using primates for these crazy things and support our conservation projects.”

Notably, Funky Matas holds the Guinness World Record for having the most signatures tattooed on his back, the number is reported to be over 220.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here