Man Travels to Ladakh With Pet Dog on Bike, Duo’s ‘Furr-Filled’ Journey Inspires Animal Lovers

A trip without friends feels incomplete and we know how ‘a dog is man’s best friend!’ This man took his friend, his pet dog, on a trip to Ladakh on a bike. Yes, he travelled the world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh while carrying his dog in the back seat. Travel influencer, Chow Sureng Rajkonwar, started from Delhi and took his dog, Bella, on a bike trip to Ladakh. In a 45- second clip, Rajkonwar explained how he prepared Bella for the adventurous trip and trained him beforehand.

In the video, Rajkonwar revealed how it wasn’t an easy decision to be carrying his pet on such a risky journey to Ladakh. The clip showed how the owner installed a customised carrier on his bike for Bella and trained the pooch for the ‘furr-filled’ journey. Bella had a cute pair of goggles to protect her from the harsh winds during the tough bike ride. As the video transitioned, the biker also remarked how several animal lovers asked for photos with the special ‘pair’ on thw way. The pet-biker duo could be seen riding along the slow-clad Himalayan ranges and crossing the rivers to complete the Zanskar and Ladakh circuit. In the end, the duo posed with the Indian flag at Umling La pass, the world’s highest motorable road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chow Sureng Rajkonwar (@one_crazy_guy)

Not just that, Rajkonwar revealed that they became the first biker-pet duo to have reached the Umling La pass successfully. Since being shared on social media on November 16, the video has received immense love from users who praised the man for his ‘pet-filled’ road trip to Ladakh.

“Wow Bella must have enjoyed alot.. heads off to both of you specially Bella..,” said a user. Another Instagrammer wrote, “Salute you !! Lovely.. ppl like you are rare to find!”

“This is awesome. Good luck to you and Bella for more adventures” commented an online user. Undoubtedly, his courage and love for the pet came to the fore with his ability to do something audacious and at the same time, lovely!

