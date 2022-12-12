Man Tries to Fly a Plane While Riding Bicycle, Bizarre Invention Turns Heads

What are your thoughts about a flying bicycle? The idea of being able to travel to the nearest grocery store or your friend’s place by flying may sound surreal but with the fast-changing technology, it may soon become a reality. An undated video featuring a group of people working on a flying bicycle has now surfaced on Twitter.

The video shows a man attempting to achieve flight by peddling a bicycle that is inside a transparent box and is connected to plane wings. A man can be seen running by the makeshift aviation machine as the cyclist catches speed. He gives the cyclist an initial push and after a few seconds, the machine takes off, purportedly with the help of the power generated by cycling. It stays in the air for some time prior to hitting the ground. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking!”

This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking! #crazy #aviation pic.twitter.com/3CtrzWI6G9— Mohamed Jamshed (@jamshed_mohamed) December 10, 2022

The trial video has been creating quite a buzz on social media. It has amassed over 1.6 lakh views. Social media users bombarded the comment section to sharing their reaction to the innovative plane and suggested ways to make its functioning better

A user wrote, “Let the Man-Rider Sprout Wings as he speeds along and flies in abandon and with no hurdles to his imagination.!!!”

Let the Man- Rider Sprout Wings as he speeds along and fly in abandon and with no hurdles to his imagination.!!!❤👏👏👏👍— P Joseph Lopez (@PJosephLopez1) December 11, 2022

“Good. But needs more power. Not possible with only human feet. Good effort and design. Needs some engine or electric motor,” articulated another user.

Good…but needs more Power..not possible with only human feet..good effort and design.. nerds some engine or electric motor..— Makarand S (@SMAKARAND) December 11, 2022

The relation to the propeller needs to be lower/higher so it produces more thrust at take off. Otherwise it wont stay airborne.— AGVicente (@GuilVicent3) December 11, 2022

Meanwhile, one of the users mentioned that he has seen the person successfully do this years ago. He penned, “I saw a person do this successfully many years ago, but they used a recumbent design. Maybe that created greater stability?”

I saw a person do this successfully many years ago, but they used a recumbent design. Maybe that created greater stability?— me (@Huskerlibrarian) December 11, 2022

Do you have any suggestions to make this device better? Let us know about it in the comments

