The Internet is a stock house to many interesting and entertaining videos. To take the fun quotient up, creators sometimes try some bizarre stuff. A small clip shared by Vicious Videos shows a man trying to find fun by trying to stab an alligator. In the video, initially, the man tries to scare the alligator by tapping his feet near it. The four-legged creature was also startled initially. The man didn’t stop at this and approached the alligator with his paper knife and tried to stab it in the head. Looks like the alligator had had enough of this man’s antics and immediately grabbed his hand with its powerful jaws. The man didn’t expect this and was terrified out of his wits. Despite that, he tried to wriggle his hand from the alligator’s clutches, but he couldn’t save himself. The slow-motion of this gut-wrenching sequence shows the crocodile grabbing the man’s hand with all its force. Vicious Videos tweeted the caption, “Bro needs to find a new hobby".

Bro needs to find a new hobby 🙄pic.twitter.com/XL3nodeKWZ— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) March 7, 2023

A user tweeted that the world can be a happier place without his presence.

Nope, he found the perfect hobby. The world will be happy and more oxygen for the rest.— G⭕ingInCircles (@Cyborgreddy) March 7, 2023

Another couldn’t help expressing concern over the foolhardy step taken by this man. He tweeted how could the man even dare to kill an alligator with merely a pocket knife? The user tweeted that the person who shot this video would have been left in splits after watching this idiotic act by the man.

Dude tried to kill a gator with a damn pocket knife. You know the camera guy had to be laughing the whole time— Buckethead5G (@Bucket5G) March 8, 2023

This video tweeted on March 7 has received more than 3,00,000 views.

This was not the only time people tried to spice up their lives by teasing alligators. A video, surfaced on social media a long time back, in which a man tried to tease an alligator named Elvis by hitting its jaws with dead carp.

