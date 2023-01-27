The universe works its own to help people and for this Michigan man, the vague phenomenon has become a reality. He would have never imagined that merely some change can lead him to hit the lottery. According to a report by Michigan Lottery Connect, the lucky man used $5 (approximately Rs. 400) that he got in change at a gas station to purchase a lottery ticket. The decision was made in a quick spur of the moment which later turned out to be the best decision of his entire life. The man identified to be Matthew Spaulding won the jackpot from a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game.

The winning amount is reportedly estimated to be $107,590 (approximately Rs 87 lakh). The lucky winner told the officials at Michigan Lottery that he was at a Mobile gas station located on South State Street in Ann Arbor when a clerk handed him $5 in change. The 41-year-old looked at the Money Match Fast Cash game ticket placed on the station’s counter and decided to purchase the ticket instead of taking the change. “I was checking out at the gas station, and the clerk handed me back $5 in change. I don’t usually play Fast Cash, but I saw a Fast Cash sign by their register and told him I’d like to use my change on a Money Match ticket,” he said.

After buying the ticket, Matthew Spaulding was just on his way out of the store when he noticed he had won the jackpot. While describing the happy moment, the 41-year-old stated that he went ballistic on his way out. Seemingly he began shouting and celebrating which ended up startling fellow customers present at the store. It was nothing less than an awesome moment for him. “I looked over the ticket while I was walking out of the store and when I saw I’d won the jackpot, I completely lost it. I startled some of the customers because I started shouting and celebrating. It was such an awesome feeling," he continued.

When asked what he might do with the lottery money, the Michigan man stated that he has no plans of spending it right away. Hence, he has decided to keep the winning amount safe in savings.

