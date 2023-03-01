Though trigonometry is difficult and complex to understand, it’s certainly very useful in several real-life cases. This branch of mathematics doesn’t generally have a direct application in day-to-day life, but it is used widely in multiple fields including aviation, science, architecture, and more. Now, a Twitter user has taken help of trigonometry for calculating the height of a woman, not knowing that it would turn him into a viral sensation. It all began when a woman uploaded a photo of herself on Twitter, asking users to guess her height. Within hours it prompted a series of vivid responses from people, including this man who made it his day’s mission to solve the problem.

“Looks like 5′ 4.5". But now I am curious,” stated the man alongside a photo of his calculation.

The woman was utterly surprised by the user’s attempt and quickly responded, “Dude put an end to ‘another day of not using trigonometry after class 10 in real life’.”

Even though the man dedicatedly invested his thought process to guess her probable height and solve the problem. His answer was incorrect, which was confirmed by the lady herself. She lauded the man’s effort but revealed she is way taller than his estimation. “Hats off to you man for your efforts, but I’m way taller… but wow!”

The response ended up frustrating that man who urged the lady to DM him the correct answer, “I’m not built for so much suspense, DM me the correct answer. I won’t be able to sleep.”

With over two lakh views and more than five thousand likes, their online banter also generated hilarious responses from multiple users. One of them wrote, “Bhai aapko mai batana chahta hun aap ek uttam darje ke simp ho (Brother you’re a next level simp).”

Another wrote, “Itna pehle padh liya hota to ISRO mein scientist hota (If you’d have studied with this dedication earlier, you’d have been a scientist at ISRO).”

One more added, “A befitting reply to all those who say that trigonometry is not useful. Will revise the values again.”

Meanwhile, a user said, “Bro never thought that trigonometry would make him this famous.”

The actual height of the woman yet remains a mystery. Can you estimate what it can be?

