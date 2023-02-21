Netflix is facing the heat ever since it announced the crackdown on the password-sharing feature for accounts on its streaming platform. Hence, the streaming giant will soon begin charging members extra fees to share accounts with someone who doesn’t identify in the ‘primary location’ of the account holder. This has enraged the users who’ve been venting out on social media and expressing their disappointment over the same. Amidst all the takes and trolls, a Twitter user decided to take a jibe at Netflix in a sarcastic way that even piqued the interest of the streaming service company and prompted it to respond.

Taking to the bluebird app, a user, @SaeedDiCaprio, pointed out how someone apparently ‘hacked’ into his Netflix account a month ago and left him a special note after watching the ‘CoComelon’ series. He shared a screen grab of a message alert that showed someone (maybe known) from Oman signing into his Netflix account. Not just that, his entire ‘hacking’ trope to taunt Netflix had another twist which showed three movies/series in ‘My List’ with their titles reading, “Thanks For Everything", “YOU" and “Legend". Smart, huh?

He further added, “I didn’t change my password because I’m not a fed."

This made Netflix reply to the Twitter thread, “I’m…wow!". But what was all that for? The user’s following tweets had the answer! “This is what happens when you let us share passwords." Boom!

However, many didn’t get the wisecrack that made him break that down and write, “Guys I meant we get content when they let us share passwords, please leave me alone."

As usual, tweeples had their opinions on the viral tweet that had them flocking into the comment section like anything.

Meanwhile, Netflix has already put a stop to multi-household account use in Canada, Zealand, Spain, and Portugal. It has also confirmed rolling out the paid sharing service more broadly in the first quarter of 2023 with an intent to boost its subscriber base by 15 to 20 million.

