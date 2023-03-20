In a bizarre twist of fate, a man was shocked to learn that his wife could possibly be his sister. The truth was revealed when the wife fell ill and was in need of a kidney transplant. What appeared to be a far-fetched attempt for testing if he was a donor match, changed their entire reality. The man shared his rare story on Reddit asking users how to deal with the situation. In the online post, the husband revealed he was adopted just two minutes after his birth and claimed that he has no clue who his biological parents are.

As per the accounts shared by the man, it was seemingly a closed adoption. His wife soon fell ill soon after the birth of their son. In a desperate attempt to find a viable donor, the man checked with her relatives but nothing came to fruition. Unable to procure a suitable match, the husband himself took the long shot to get tested. It was just a day after the test when he learned he was a match. The doctor then encouraged him to take some additional tests related to HLA (human leukocyte antigen) tissues.

He quickly agreed but the blood test results have shaken his entire life. The husband was informed that he and his wife have an “abnormally high match percentage". The doctors explained that DNA information passed down through generations, from parent to child could match 50%. “ It was rare to have a high match as husband and wife,” said the doctor. When the husband asked what was the meaning of the result, he learned that his wife could actually be his sister.

The couple reportedly met almost eight years ago when he was working away from his hometown. The pair exchanged numbers and frequently visited each other whenever they were in the same state. They tied the knot when he was extended a permanent opportunity in her state. “We’re related - no, I’m not kidding. I don’t know what to do moving forward but I know it may be wrong. She is my wife and the mother of our kids,” he wrote in the Reddit post.

Many users, in the comments section, asked to man to help his wife first by donating kidney and then think about their fate.

