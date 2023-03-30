In a bizarre incident, a man who had a cucumber stuck in his rear end claimed that it might have grown inside his body. The person reported to be 40 years old went to a hospital with a complaint of feeling excruciating pain and also admitting that he was unable to walk, as per The Daily Star. It is when the medical staff performed an X-ray of his rectum that they found a large object stuck in his rear end. The incident took place in Baranoa, Colombia where the medical practitioners anaesthetized the patient to remove the object, which was later identified to be a cucumber.

Even after the surgical removal of the cucumber, the man maintained that he had no idea how it ended up in his rectum. The 40-year-old reportedly went on to theorize that the cucumber could have grown inside the digestive system of his body. He claimed to eat ample cucumbers at home and suggested that the fruit must have developed from a seed. But the doctors seemingly had no intention of believing and paying attention to his story.

Reportedly, even during his admission to the facility, the man seemed unable to identify the cause behind the pain.

A similar instance was broadcasted on BBC’s Ambulance, a documentary series that showcases the important decisions taken in the control rooms of frontline workers. The episode featured a man calling to seek help revealing he got a cucumber stuck up his rectum. The incident occurred back in 2020 when the call handler, Sue, had to explain the bizarre situation of the man to the paramedic team that was dispatched to the scene, as per The Sun.

The man in question was reported to be 20 years old. “It’s a 20-year-old male with a cucumber in his…in his rectum,” Sue relayed the information to team member Matt. To which he responded, “Well I never expected that, Sue." The call handler was also embroiled in a discussion about whether or not it was a hoax call. Reportedly, the team refrained from taking cameras to the scene.

