CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2023#IncomeTax#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#IndvsNZ#CricketLive
Home » BUZZ » Man With H1B Visa Gets Laid Off On Vacay; Forced To Sell His Possessions Through Friend
2-MIN READ

Man With H1B Visa Gets Laid Off On Vacay; Forced To Sell His Possessions Through Friend

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 15:23 IST

Delhi, India

The man was told by company lawyer he can not travel back. (Representative image)

The man was told by company lawyer he can not travel back. (Representative image)

A user shared that their friend working in the United States on an H1B visa got laid off, while on vacation.

Many companies around the world are focusing on downsizing in the last few months. Several people have found themselves worried-stricken whether they will be the next to receive an ominous mail from their management. For many, this has already become a reality and they have shared their stories on social media. In one such heartbreaking reality narrated on Twitter, a user shared their friend’s plight. Working in the United States on an H1B visa, the user’s friend got laid off. It doesn’t end here. The friend was out of the country when he was fired and he got a mail from the company’s lawyer that he can not travel back to the US. For someone who had made the country their home, he had his belongings and a car waiting for him back at his rental apartment.

A Twitter user shared the story and wrote, “This is brutal."

Social media users had several questions about the situation. The user, in a thread of tweets, explained most of those. Other users sympathized with the person who was now living the layoff nightmare. A Twitter user wrote, “This has been the case forever. My cousin would leave car keys and house keys with their friends whenever they visited home in case they weren’t allowed back in and had to sell off everything. This was 29 years ago. Things haven’t changed at all.”

Another user tweeted, “I don’t understand that like sure you’re H1B might get cancelled but surely you can still return on the same flight you booked but as a tourist and collect your stuff.”

“Immigration looks very glamorous from distance but sometimes it could become a horror movie within just a fraction of days,” read another tweet.

In a similar incident, a former Google employee shared that he came to know about his layoff while feeding his newborn daughter. A Los Angeles-based lawyer, Nicholas Dufau, was working as the associate product counsel for Google for the past six months. He was on parental leave after his daughter was born in the early hours of January 17. On January 20 at 2 A.M., he received a notification that he had lost access to his Google corporate account while feeding his newborn. The news of the layoff was shared with him via an automated email.

He was one of the 12,000 employees worldwide who have been laid off by Google. Amazon and Microsoft also recently announced 18,000 and 10,000 job cuts, respectively.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. H1B visa
  2. United states
first published:February 01, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 15:23 IST
Read More