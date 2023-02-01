Many companies around the world are focusing on downsizing in the last few months. Several people have found themselves worried-stricken whether they will be the next to receive an ominous mail from their management. For many, this has already become a reality and they have shared their stories on social media. In one such heartbreaking reality narrated on Twitter, a user shared their friend’s plight. Working in the United States on an H1B visa, the user’s friend got laid off. It doesn’t end here. The friend was out of the country when he was fired and he got a mail from the company’s lawyer that he can not travel back to the US. For someone who had made the country their home, he had his belongings and a car waiting for him back at his rental apartment.

A Twitter user shared the story and wrote, “This is brutal."

Social media users had several questions about the situation. The user, in a thread of tweets, explained most of those. Other users sympathized with the person who was now living the layoff nightmare. A Twitter user wrote, “This has been the case forever. My cousin would leave car keys and house keys with their friends whenever they visited home in case they weren’t allowed back in and had to sell off everything. This was 29 years ago. Things haven’t changed at all.”

Another user tweeted, “I don’t understand that like sure you’re H1B might get cancelled but surely you can still return on the same flight you booked but as a tourist and collect your stuff.”

“Immigration looks very glamorous from distance but sometimes it could become a horror movie within just a fraction of days,” read another tweet.

In a similar incident, a former Google employee shared that he came to know about his layoff while feeding his newborn daughter. A Los Angeles-based lawyer, Nicholas Dufau, was working as the associate product counsel for Google for the past six months. He was on parental leave after his daughter was born in the early hours of January 17. On January 20 at 2 A.M., he received a notification that he had lost access to his Google corporate account while feeding his newborn. The news of the layoff was shared with him via an automated email.

He was one of the 12,000 employees worldwide who have been laid off by Google. Amazon and Microsoft also recently announced 18,000 and 10,000 job cuts, respectively.

