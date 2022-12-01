Man With World's Longest Ear Hair is a Retired School Headmaster from India

People often shave or trim hair sprouting from the ear, or wax it off, to look clean and hygienic. But then there is this man from India who won the world’s “unbroken longest ear hair record" and found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sending the internet into a frenzy today, Guinness World Records took to their Instagram page and uploaded a post of a retired teacher from India, named Antony Victor, whose aural frond has been measured to be nearly 7 inches. What’s interesting is, Antony won this recognition in 2007 and continues to hold the record today.

Check out the pictures of his incredibly hairy ears here:

As per the details from the post, Antony Victor is a retired school headmaster, who has hair sprouting from the centre of his outer ear. The hair measured 18.1 centimetres or 7.12 inches at its longest point. The staff and his students called him the ‘ear-haired teacher'.

Seems like the social media users were in for a shock as they flocked to the comment section to give their opinion on it. One user commented, “Who would want this record?” while another user wrote, “I never shave anything in my body but I would certainly shave that”. “My life goal is to beat this record”, mocked another social media user. One more said, “What an amazing time to be alive”!

However, this is not the first time someone has gained recognition in this particular category. In 2003, an Indian grocer named Radhakant Bajpai was crowned for his longest ear hair which measured 13.2cm long. The man hails from Uttar Pradesh and has acknowledged his wife’s displeasure for the long tuft, but after he gained the prestigious recognition, it became a source of pride for them.

Radhakant, from Uttar Pradesh in northern India, acknowledges that his wife has, at times, wished that he would cut his ear hair off – but he mentioned that she agreed to let him keep it, as it became a source of pride.

