Man Without Heart: Craig Lewis Was World’s First Human To Survive a Month With No Pulse

Everything is possible through technology and two doctors at the Texas Heart Institute proved that right! Back in 2011 when the doctors unveiled a machine that allowed a human to live without a heart for not just a day or two, but for more than a month. 55-year-old Craig Lewis was suffering from amyloidosis, an extremely rare disease that builds up a thick protein layer and results in kidney, liver, and heart failure. It was when the doctors stated that he could survive for just 12 hours that the revolutionary invention was brought into the world.

At that point, Lewis’s wife Linda took him to Dr. Billy Cohn and Dr. Buz Frazier who proposed the installation of a ‘continuous flow’ device that would support his blood circulation without a pulse. The duo had created the device sometime before and tested it on almost 38 calves before progressing to human trials. They removed the animals’ hearts and replaced them with the device. Interestingly, they were able to perform their daily functions without a heart pumping blood through their bodies.

“If you listened to (the calf’s) chest with a stethoscope, you wouldn’t hear a heartbeat. If you hooked her up to an EKG, she’d be flat-lined," Dr. Cohn told NPR. Since Lewis had just a few hours left, Linda permitted the doctors to install the device in her husband’s body.

Explaining the device, Dr. Cohn stated that it had “Dacron on the inside and fiberglass impregnated in silicone on the outside. Thus, a lot of “homemade stuff" was used to make the extraordinary device. It works by supplying a consistent flow of blood through the body, using blades to move it along. The pump was also made to last longer than the artificial heart and would cause fewer problems.

After installing the continuous-flow pump in Lewis’s body, he woke up and began to recover. However, his condition began to deteriorate as the disease attacked his kidney and liver which, eventually, took his life in April 2011.

