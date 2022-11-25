'Management Guru': Harsh Goenka Shares Steve Jobs' Interview on Apple Work Culture

Tech whiz, entrepreneur, and visionary Steve Jobs' words are gospel to many people worldwide. His speeches and interviews are widely looked upon as invaluable advice filled with insight. The Apple founder's pearls of wisdom seem to have left a mark on Indian businessman Harsh Goenka as well. He recently posted a video excerpt from one of Steve Jobs' interviews, hailing him as “a true management 'guru'" on Twitter. It is understood that Goenka is in support of the message that Steve Jobs has to give regarding company culture.

The excerpt Goenka posted is from the recording of a one-and-a-half-hour-long interview that Steve Jobs gave in 2010 at the D8 Conference.

Steve Jobs is heard talking about the general culture within Apple. He says that Apple is an incredibly collaborative company. To further his point about a non-bureaucratic and no-red-tape approach, he says that Apple has zero committees! “We are organised like a start-up," he says before going on to explain the internal functioning of the company. “One person is in charge of iPhone OS [Operating Software], one person is in charge of Mac hardware, one person is in charge of iPhone hardware, another person is in charge of worldwide marketing, another person is in charge of operations…We are the biggest start-up on the planet," he states.

Drawing attention to the focus the company had on teamwork, Jobs said that “there is tremendous teamwork at the top of the company, which filters down to tremendous teamwork throughout the company."

“Teamwork is dependent on trusting the other folks to come through with their part without watching them all the time. That's what we do really well…We all work on the same thing, touch bases frequently, and bring it all together," Jobs says.

When journalist Walt Mossberg asks whether people are willing to tell him [Jobs] that he is wrong, Steve Jobs quickly answers in the affirmative. He talks about the importance of having ideas run a company. His principle is that the best ideas have to win, regardless of who has them.

People could not agree more with what Jobs said in the interview.

Amazing..Team work..trust.. coordination..and let other people come up with ideas.. different than yours…and let go of yours at times…..just superbThanks for sharing.— Fitness Fairy (@FitnessFairy2) November 24, 2022

Decentralisation of authorities and trust plays the pivotal role… Thanks Sir for sharing— Sbyasachi Banerji (@AmiSabyasachi) November 24, 2022

"There is tremendous teamwork at the top of the company", says it all.— Isabella Moser (@oneStonelearner) November 24, 2022

