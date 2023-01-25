A woman dressed as Manjulika, the ghost played by Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, on a Delhi metro left people in a tizzy yesterday. Many criticised the woman for apparently causing nuisance to passengers on the metro. Well, it turned out that she isn’t a content creator who had this bizarre idea to get views.

The whole thing wasn’t a random prank but an advertisement for boAT! In fact, Manjulika wasn’t the only one to appear on a Delhi metro. There were also viral videos of people dressed as characters from Netflix’s Squid Game and Money Heist on a metro. For better or for worse, they too were part of the boAT-Netflix collaboration.

“Sound so powerful your favourite characters came to life 🎧 Our all-new Stream Edition is what caused the recent #ViralMetroIncident 👻," the company wrote in an Instagram post. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) also confirmed that it was a commercial ad that was shot on the metro with the NMRC’s permission, as per a Free Press Journal report.

The videos certainly piqued people’s interest. It was a bit of a “plot twist" moment. “So that Manjulika in Metro video is an Ad for Boat Headphones. Damn, great work! Got the video viral out of sheer absurdity of what is happening there," wrote a Twitter user.

Plot twist: This was an ad by BOAT😭 https://t.co/QDt2vC9dys pic.twitter.com/on7xlQYFZx— Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes,🇮🇳 (@memenist_) January 24, 2023

So that Manjulika in Metro video is an Ad for Boat Headphones.Damn, great work! Got the video viral out of sheer absurdity of what is happening there. — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) January 24, 2023

This is not the only case of a viral moment turning out to be some cleverly placed advertisement. The viral Vanshika breakup call spurred memes for days and had the Internet lambasting the friend over “what she did" to Vanshika during her time of vulnerability. Were you Team Vanshika or Team Akaash (the guy who apparently broke up with her)? Either way, you were taken for a ride, unless you were one of the people who assumed that it was all a Myntra ad.

