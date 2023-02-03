CHANGE LANGUAGE
‘Manjulika’ Scaring Delhi Metro Passengers in Viral Video is Physiotherapist in Real Life

By: Aditya Kumar

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

Local18

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 16:16 IST

Noida, India

Priya Gupta (Photo Credits: News18)

Remember ‘Manjulika’ who scared the metro passengers with her bizarre actions? Well, her name is Priya Gupta and she is actually a physiotherapist by profession.

Noida: Remember a video from a Delhi metro that went viral on social media? No? But you would definitely remember ‘Manjulika’ who scared the metro passengers with her bizarre actions! In a clip that surfaced on social media, the lady could be seen impersonating Vidya Balan’s character from the movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ where she played a ghost called ‘Manjulika’. Well, her name is Priya Gupta and she is actually a physiotherapist by profession.

Initially, she was being called out for absurdity and creating a nuisance in a public setting but it was later revealed that all this was just a random prank! In fact, she was a part of an ad campaign by boAt which even included several others who played the characters from Netflix’s Squid Game and Money Heist on another metro.

Talking to News 18 Local, Priya revealed that she originates from Bareilly and has been studying there since childhood. She then shifted to Ghaziabad for pursuing a Physiotherapy course but that wasn’t all! She always had an interest in acting and modelling which made her take out time to practice and develop skills for her passion.

Even though she was good at studies, she

always wanted to be an actor. Since education remained her priority she completed her Physiotherapy course and started paying attention to acting and modeling for the last six years. Priya shared that her family is very supportive of her passion.

Priya Gupta (Photo Credits: News18)

To give her background, Priya’s father is a businessman who works in Ghaziabad. He, along with her mother and brother, always motivated her to follow her dreams. “Papa-mummy and my brother, all encourage me to fulfill my dreams. I have worked in many web series and TV ads. I am still working on many big projects ahead," Priya said.

Talking about her viral video, she said that it was shot on December 22 for an ad shoot. But, she got to know about the clip through her friends and family. The video came into the public eye after someone from the metro captured and posted it online.

first published:February 03, 2023, 16:14 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 16:16 IST
