Man's Energetic Dance to Bappi Lahiri's 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' is a Hit

Indian weddings aren’t complete without guests setting the dance floor on fire with their energetic moves. A video of a man showing off his dancing skills to legendary singer Bappi Lahiri’s superhit track Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja at a wedding is going viral on the internet. The incredible energy and flawless moves have drawn the attention of social media. The clip, originally posted on December 9, has gained traction once again.

In the clip, a man is seen dancing to the music while people around go on to applaud him with every move. He flawlessly executes every step and hook of the popular track. The brief video is undeniably entertaining to watch. “Please go into the rest of the year with the energy of that quintessential Indian man who has lived his life just to dance at some random wedding – alone,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

Please go into the rest of the year with the energy of that quintessential Indian man who has lived his life just to dance at some random wedding - alone. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Ki5Wlllud6— 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) January 5, 2023

The video amassed over 80 thousand views along with several reactions online. Replying to the video, a Twitter user wrote, “He is having fun and that’s what matters! Good dancer”.

He is having fun and that’s what matters ! Good dancer 🕺— SK Surana (@sksurana_jantv) January 6, 2023

Another user was stunned by his confidence as she wrote, “Look at the confidence…going about round and round. She also added heart-struck emojis.

Look at the confidence…going abt round and round 👍😍— Netra Parikh (@Netra) January 5, 2023

In another such clip, a man’s moves on Amitabh Bachchan’s Khaike Paan Banaras Wala had gone viral. The video begins with a man dancing on the dance floor while wearing a black suit, a white shirt, and a grey tie. In the background, a woman, in a saree, can be seen admiring the man’s incredible moves on the dance floor. He was surrounded by people who were awestruck by his vivacious dancing. The caption also read, “Nobody breaks the Energy of this Man”.

The video garnered over 5 million views and still counting.

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from the 1978 film Don, is among the most iconic songs in Bollywood. The lyrics of the song, originally performed by Big B, were written by Anjaan and featured music by Kalyanji Anandji. Kishore Kumar lent his voice to the track.

