A man in Florida was arrested for driving over the speed limit on Tuesday, March 21. Seemingly he was speeding at 160 kph and when stopped by cops the man revealed the reason for his rash driving to be his girlfriend. According to a report by New York Post, the Florida man, identified to be Jevon Pierre Jackson, claimed he was in haste to rush his partner to a scheduled job interview at Taco Bell. Seemingly, the 22-year-old was in a 64 kph zone at DeGroodt Road near Falls Church Road located in Palm Springs.

The reports suggest that a police affidavit procured by WKMG-TV claims that Jackson picked up the pace in the traffic by swerving his black Mercedes at high speed. It was when he drove past an unmarked police vehicle that he caught the attention of the cops. The officials report that Jackson missed a head-on collision with a white pickup truck in the nick of seconds. The driver seemingly entered a no-passing zone when he attempted to switch lanes narrowly escaping a dangerous crash.

Jackson was also accompanied by three young children in the back seat of his vehicle. When the Palm Springs police pulled him over, they noted that Jackson was driving with a suspended license. Not only this, but the cops also confirmed that this wasn’t the first time when Jackson was caught speeding.

Reportedly, the 22-year-old has multiple traffic violation records under his name. After being detained by the cops he was reportedly sent to the Brevard County Jail. His latest traffic rule violation has earned him multiple charges including three counts of child neglect. He was arrested for his reckless driving and being a habitual traffic offender. The affidavit reveals he is scheduled to appear in front of a court on April 18.

No reports of any injury or damage to the people involved have been known yet. Back in 2019, another man in Florida was arrested for reckless driving as he was in a hurry to reach home after cheating on his wife. Fox News, identified the man to be John Earl Pickard, who was pulled over by cops for driving at 144 mph on US Route 19.

