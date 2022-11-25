CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man's Joyful Moves to Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit Song at a Wedding Steal the Show
1-MIN READ

Man's Joyful Moves to Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit Song at a Wedding Steal the Show

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 12:25 IST

New Delhi, India

The man danced to an Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit song. (Credits: Twitter/@Gulzar_sahab)

This man dancing to an Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit's song at a wedding has completely stolen everyone's thunder.

Weddings are no fun without scintillating dance performances. And the best ones always manage to steal the spotlight on social media. Don’t you agree? Another wedding video that has been circulating on the internet is of a man grooving to the tunes of Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan’s Sare Ladkonki Kardo Shaadi from the 190 film Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. By the looks of it, the internet seems to be loving his performance.

The 42-second clip was shared on Twitter with a Hindi caption, that is roughly translated to, “Wow, uncle did amazing dance." It features a man donning a white shirt, maroon sweater, and beige pants. One can see the anonymous man feverously setting the dance floor on fire with his moves. His upbeat dance moves clearly stunned the guests as they can be seen enjoying his performance and hyping his confidence by clapping and cheering for him.

Take a look at the video:

The video racked up a massive engagement, as tweeps bombarded the comment section with words of appreciation for the man. One Twitter user penned, “Fabulous.”

Another user wrote, “Fabulous.” A third user commented, “Mast dance (amazing dance).”

Weddings are extravagant affairs where not only the guests but the bride and groom too end up surprising the audience with something unexpected. A while ago, a bride, Meghna Kalwani, enthralled the guests, notably the groom, with her flawless dance moves.

She can be seen donning a bright red and silver lehenga as she is making an entrance while dancing on Sajna and Makhna in the video.

November 25, 2022, 12:25 IST
November 25, 2022, 12:25 IST