Man’s Priceless Reaction After Son Sews Shirt For Him Goes Viral

Parents cherish every little effort their children put in while making gifts for them. No matter how small or big, it’s the thought behind the present that really counts. Recently, a proud father, Aaron Gouveia, was gifted a shirt by his child that he learned to make in his sewing class. The man was absolutely surprised. He was filled with joy and appreciation while accepting the gift from his son Sam, whom he called “talented." A clip of the man’s reaction after witnessing his son’s hard work is now going viral and it will surely melt your heart. The clip begins with little Sam entering the room with the gift in his hands. Aaron asks him, “What you got?” to which the child replies: “A shirt that I made at sewing class.”

This leaves the man quite surprised and he goes on to admire the unique design of the shirt. The child continues, “I did the buttons and the button holes.” The proud parent describes the clothing to be a “70s lapel thing.” Absolutely stunned by his son’s marvellous creation, he finally asks the little munchkin how did he make the shirt. “Well, I got some help, but I did most of it by myself,” replies the kid.

The father proudly puts on the shirt and says: “The collar is so unique.” Aaron Gouveia asks his child, “Why did you choose this pattern?” and Sam says, “It just looks cool to me and stands out to me.” The young boy also points out that the shirt also “goes with jeans like you (Aaron) usually wear.” The man happily thanks his son and praises him, “You are so talented.”

Sharing this heartwarming video on Instagram, Aaron Gouveia wrote, “Sam made me a shirt at sewing class! I’m floored!” The post has received more than one lakh views, with users highly impressed with Sam’s sewing skills.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “I’m a sewist. Just have to say your reaction/admiration is so appreciated! I love making things for my people - hearing their appreciation, seeing them wear them, and truly loving it is the best! It’s such a labour of love.” Another user commented, “Omg, crying. The celebration of his hard work is just precious. You can see his pride as he describes the process. Love this.” One more user shared, “You win the dad award! He’s never gonna forget how you show up for him."

