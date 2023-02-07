Rajma chawal has been our go-to comfort for the times we were missing our home or just low because of not so good day. It is a dish that has been part of childhood memories for many of us. But this man took things to a whole new level while showcasing love for his favourite comfort food. He got a permanent rajma chawal tattoo on his arm. When his story caught the attention of the online food delivery platform Swiggy, the company made it a point to share the tale of this food lover. Swiggy suggested that it was the man’s way to stay connected with his comfort food forever. The tweet was shared alongside a picture of the man’s arm which featured the words ‘Rajma Chawal’ written in Devanagari font. Posting the photo on Twitter, Swiggy asked, “Ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever.”

Take a look at it here:

ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever pic.twitter.com/DP9nTdUSNR— Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 5, 2023

Sharing this interesting story of the man’s love for rajma chawal did not reveal his identity. Twitter users rallied to the comments of the original tweet to share their favourite food that they want to get a tattoo of. A user said, “I will make a tattoo of Chole Bhature.”

I will make a tattoo of chole bhature 🤤❤️❤️— Harshit Jain👀 (@choleebhatureee) February 5, 2023

Another complimented the photo, “This is the real forever.”

this is the real forever 🤌🏽— RI (@RiteshuAnand) February 5, 2023

One more said, “A tattoo of Chole Bhature on one hand and on another Pav Bhaji.”

A tattoo of Chole Bhature🤎 on one hand and on another Pav Bhaji🧡— Nidhi Jain (@shy_foodie) February 5, 2023

Meanwhile, it was “One tattoo for Vada Pav. Another for Pav Bhaji,” for another.

One tattoo for Vada Pav 😋Another for Pav Bhaji 🤤— Nationalist Mumbaikar 🇮🇳™ | (@Ayush_Shah_25) February 5, 2023

A user also did not forget to add “Dum aloo” to the list

Dum aloo 🤌— Sanskar Jain (@SaanskarJain) February 5, 2023

One user shared the tattoo of her favourite food chole kulche.

But not everyone was convinced by the idea of having food names as tattoos.

Kya hi kr rhe log 🤣 https://t.co/hYYu4DjI63— R J (@vadapav2022) February 6, 2023

Famous in the northern part of India, Rajma Chawal is a staple recipe often prepared in a majority of households in the region. It consists of red kidney beans, prepared in a thick gravy made with a variety of spices. It is served hot with a bowl of boiled rice also called ‘Chawal’ in Hindi.

Which food item would you like to get a tattoo of?

