Man's Rant About Father Lying About His Sister's Height on Matrimonial Site Sparks Discussion on Twitter

Twitter user Ayush took to the micro-blogging site and shared the “silliest" thing he has experienced so far. He explains how his sister earns much more than the average man in India ever will but despite this, his dad needs to lie about her height on matrimonial sites. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “The silliest thing I have ever seen in my life is that my Sister earns much more than the average man in India ever will, has a master’s, and is well on the way to a PR in Germany, but my dad needs to lie about her height on matrimonial sites."

The tweet has sparked discussion on Twitter. Many people can be seen discussing the hardships of being a woman. In another tweet, he explains how he sometimes feels that women get a lot of privilege and then sometimes he feels that there are times when he feels that “Indian men are the most entitled undeserving group of people on the planet."

The tweet has now gone viral and garnered tons of responses. “First off, why is your dad handling her matrimonial profile? And secondly, is she ok with this?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Curious, Don’t think jeejs care that much about height even if they do the threshold is pretty low. Either your dad worries too much or she’s too short in the latter case it is a brilliant opportunity for your sister to stand on a stack of her cash for a matrimonial pic to assert dominance."

One Twitter user wrote, “Well that’s your dad’s fault. Not every man in India is insecure about a potential wife’s height pal. Also, just because your sister has had the opportunity to be well settled in Germany, that doesn’t belittle the “average Indian man."

