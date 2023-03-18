CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » Man's Rendition Of Kesariya In 5 Languages Earns Praise From PM Modi
2-MIN READ

Man's Rendition Of Kesariya In 5 Languages Earns Praise From PM Modi

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 11:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sang the medley in 5 languages. (Image Credit : Twitter/@thesatbir)

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sang the medley in 5 languages. (Image Credit : Twitter/@thesatbir)

PM Modi re-shared the cover of Kesariya by a singer to appreciate his efforts of bringing the country together with his music.

It was just a day ago when a man’s rendition of Kesariya in multiple Indian languages took social media by storm. Internet users quickly lauded the singer for shattering geographical boundaries and being a great example of displaying ‘unity in diversity’ with his art. The video has now caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday evening, PM Modi re-shared the man’s cover of Kesariya and appreciated his efforts.

In the viral video, the singer identified to be Snehdeep Singh Kalsi begins crooning the lyrics of the romantic song in Malayalam. As the video progresses, portions of the track change into Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu before finally reaching the chorus which is sung in Hindi. While re-sharing his unique rendition, PM Modi stated, “Came across this amazing rendition by the talented Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!” Take a look at it here:

The video continues to receive wide appreciation from internet users. One of them wrote, “Such sweet voice modulations and outstanding rendition showing the unity in diversity of our great nation. Mera Bharat Mahan.”

RELATED NEWS

Another commented, “You did a great job Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. A Sikh guy singing a Bollywood song in South Indian languages. Amazing.”

One more joined, “India is all about unity in diversity.”

A user added, “Wow. Congratulations Sandeep Singh Kalsi. Our beloved PM has also started following you. Keep connecting all of us through your beautiful voice

Not only PM Modi but several other prominent personalities have lauded this soulful medley of the youngster including business tycoon Anand Mahindra. “Just beautiful. This is what an unbreakable, united India sounds like,” he said of the video.

Composed by Pritam, the lyrics of Kesariya were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Soon after its Hindi version, Kesariya was also released in multiple Indian languages by the makers of Brahmastra. It was popular singer Arijit Singh who gave the melodious vocals to this song featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that went on the become one of the biggest love anthems of 2022.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. kesariya
  2. Narendra Modi
  3. viral video
first published:March 18, 2023, 11:30 IST
last updated:March 18, 2023, 11:30 IST
Read More