It was just a day ago when a man’s rendition of Kesariya in multiple Indian languages took social media by storm. Internet users quickly lauded the singer for shattering geographical boundaries and being a great example of displaying ‘unity in diversity’ with his art. The video has now caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday evening, PM Modi re-shared the man’s cover of Kesariya and appreciated his efforts.

In the viral video, the singer identified to be Snehdeep Singh Kalsi begins crooning the lyrics of the romantic song in Malayalam. As the video progresses, portions of the track change into Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu before finally reaching the chorus which is sung in Hindi. While re-sharing his unique rendition, PM Modi stated, “Came across this amazing rendition by the talented Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!” Take a look at it here:

Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb! pic.twitter.com/U2MA3rWJNi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

The video continues to receive wide appreciation from internet users. One of them wrote, “Such sweet voice modulations and outstanding rendition showing the unity in diversity of our great nation. Mera Bharat Mahan.”

Wish #Twitter could allow playing of full songs. Such sweet voice modulations and outstanding rendition showing the unity in diversity of our great nation. Mera Bharat mahan.— Rajesh Thakur राजेश ठाकुर🇮🇳 (@RajeshThakur_) March 17, 2023

Another commented, “You did a great job Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. A Sikh guy singing a Bollywood song in South Indian languages. Amazing.”

You did a Great job @SnehdeepSK A Sikh guy singing a Bollywood song in South Indian languages. Amazing— Amandeep Singh (@MrAmanDeep) March 17, 2023

One more joined, “India is all about unity in diversity.”

India is all about unity in diversity— KaashSeAkash (Akash Gupta) (@akashthematrix) March 17, 2023

A user added, “Wow. Congratulations Sandeep Singh Kalsi. Our beloved PM has also started following you. Keep connecting all of us through your beautiful voice

Wow. Congratulations @SnehdeepSK. Our beloved PM has also started following you. Keep connecting all of us through your beautiful voice 👌👌— Ramnivas Kumar (@ramnivaskumar) March 17, 2023

Not only PM Modi but several other prominent personalities have lauded this soulful medley of the youngster including business tycoon Anand Mahindra. “Just beautiful. This is what an unbreakable, united India sounds like,” he said of the video.

Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like… https://t.co/HkKSgrNa2y— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2023

Composed by Pritam, the lyrics of Kesariya were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Soon after its Hindi version, Kesariya was also released in multiple Indian languages by the makers of Brahmastra. It was popular singer Arijit Singh who gave the melodious vocals to this song featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that went on the become one of the biggest love anthems of 2022.

