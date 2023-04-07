Man’s Unique Suggestion To Find Out IPL Match Status Sparks Meme Fest

Seems like scorecards aren’t the only indicator of how exciting an IPL encounter is. While you can live stream IPL matches for free on JioCinema, a Twitter user has suggested a unique way to find out the match status. Sharing a snap of a lift packed with online food delivery executives, the Twitter user wrote, “No. of Swiggy guys in the building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is.” The now-viral picture shows a small elevator jam-packed with five men, wearing uniforms of the online food delivery platform Swiggy. Each one of them is seen holding a food package to be delivered.

Watch the photo here:

No. of swiggy guys in building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is pic.twitter.com/61Oy6GLuhf— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 2, 2023

It must be noted that the picture was shared on April 2, which witnessed a nail-biting game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Well, now you see? Watching an enthralling faceoff between ‘hitman’ Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli requires good food to munch on.

Soon after the photo surfaced online, social media users came up with hilarious response to the photo and what followed was a meme fest. Several users started comparing the executives with cricket players, as a user commented, “Did anyone else spot Krunal Pandya & Sanath Jayasurya, or is it just me?”

Did anyone else spot Krunal Pandya & Sanath Jayasurya, or is it just me ?— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 2, 2023

Users flooded the comments section with memes.

3th floor mein Ranbir ki entry pic.twitter.com/msWorq1llW— Neelam Nath (@neelam_nath) April 2, 2023

One user commented, “Idhar MI ke wickets girte hain aur udhar mere dessert order hone lagte hain…”

Idhar MI ke wickets girte hain aur udhar mere dessert order hone lagte hain…— Nooh Ali Afridi (@noohaliafridi) April 2, 2023

A user pointed that one of the delivery executives seen in the clip is seen checking his phones, probably to look at the scorecard. “Middle guy is me, who’s checking the score,” read a reply.

Another commented, “And how quickly one finishes the food is indirectly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is”.

And how quickly one finishes the food is indirectly proportional to how interesting the ipl match is🤣— Nayanika Ray (@NayanikaRay) April 2, 2023

One of the users cheekily pointed that the delivery executives were wearing Orange t-shirt and may have been Sunrisers Hyderabad supporters.

aur saare Sunrisers Hyderabad ko support kar rahe hai— Ankushy Das (@ankushy_das) April 2, 2023

A person pointed out that IPL is the right time for restaurant’s to milk money.

Pov - restaurant which are listed on swiggy pic.twitter.com/1rpymNFAve— Akshay Ahuja (@aksh29_aa) April 2, 2023

So far, the picture has been viewed more than 813 thousand times and counting.

IPL 2023 kickstarted with a clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

