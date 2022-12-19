WATCH: When Maradona Cheered Wildly From the Stands as Messi Made FIFA World Cup Debut

Lionel Messi held the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and the world was moved by the gravity of the moment. Football fans celebrated the win, with Argentine fans claiming that Messi has finally settled the GOAT debate. It has been reminding fans of another footballing great, Diego Maradona, and a video featuring the two legends from 2006 has been going viral.

In the video, Maradona cheers wildly from the stands as Messi comes on as a substitute to make his World Cup debut in 2006. Fans have called Messi the “true heir" to Maradona and going by the clip, it would appear that Maradona knew it right from the start. “The legacy is now complete," wrote one fan after the conclusion to the breathtaking match between Argentina and France.

Maradona’s reaction here to Messi coming on as a substitute for his first ever #FIFAWorldCup game in 2006. 16 years later Messi is in his second World Cup final, this one feels more like Maradona 1986. True heir to El Diego, & El Diego knew it.VC: cut YT channel (MessiTheBoss) pic.twitter.com/1vrNHi1UQL — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) December 14, 2022

My father told me about Diego Maradona, I'll tell my kids about Lionel Messi ❤️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VGYysQLLxD— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 18, 2022

WHAT A FINAL Then Diego Maradona And Now Lionel Messi Phenomenal match ! Incredible Football. The legacy is complete. #Messi #Maradona #WorldCup #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/HkfyFhZiY4 — Pooranasangeetha Chinnamuthu (@poornasangeetha) December 19, 2022

Argentina. Champions of the World. Again, at last. The nation will tango all night long. 36 years since Maradona and Mexico, here finally is the nations new throne of immortals. Scaloni will be fated, Messi will be scented. France this time, denied, defied." — Peter Drury pic.twitter.com/67wgLGBFPm — Semper Fi Messi (@SemperFiMessi) December 19, 2022

Though it ended up being a Messi show through and through, football fans agreed that French star Kylian Mbappe emerged as a worthy opponent. The match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time. In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance. Football fans all over the world were in awe of the Messi vs Mbappe show.

