Mass Layoff Memes Crowd Twitter as Tech Companies Across the World on Firing Spree

The mass tech layoffs from 2022 seem to be continuing this year. In fact, more than 1,600 tech employees are being laid off per day on average in 2023 globally, including in India, reported IANS. Among companies who laid off sizeable chunks of their staff are ShareChat, Ola, Skit.ai, Dunzo and more. We are barely a month into the year, and 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month. Amazon announced to lay off 18,000 employees globally, including nearly 1,000 in India. Microsoft, too, might join the bandwagon with possible plans to lay off 11,000 employees, according to a DNA report.

The mass layoffs have gotten the memes going on Twitter.

Best way to make sure you don't get laid off 😂 #layoffs pic.twitter.com/txSNV2bJ2D— Harshit Verma (@harshit1verma) January 16, 2023

#layoffs I came in 10th - pattern changed I came in 12th - JEE changed I came in college - covid arrived I went for jobs Layoffs hit Am i the problem ? - 2023 passout https://t.co/6OUJZkwcCG pic.twitter.com/xsP7wUpNFm — Vishal Verma (@IknowitsVishal) January 18, 2023

Amazon has started laying off around employees in India as part of its biggest retrenchment exercise across the globe. According to an India Today report, Amazon has sent an email to concerned employees apprising them that they have been laid off. Reportedly, the email has asked the employees to meet the leadership team for more clarity and promised to offer 5 months of severance pay. Reportedly, Amazon has 1 lakh employees in India and the decision will impact 1 per cent of staff in the country.

The startup GoMechanic is also to lay off 70 per cent of its workforce, as per a Moneycontrol report.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest Buzz News here