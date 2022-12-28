'Mastery': Dramatic Video of Eagle Catching a Fish Will Leave You Stunned

The world is built on the survival of the fittest. Yet somehow it is easy to sympathize with the ones at the bottom of the food chain. Especially if nature has not given them many natural defences. In a clip shared on Twitter, the powerful force of kill or be killed can be seen. As an eagle flies over a water body, it grabs onto a huge fish in its talons as it continues to fly. Just looking at the enormous size of the fish, one can tell it is not an easy task. And it certainly proves to be that way when the fish begins pulling itself down towards the water body. A showcase of the fierce battle to survive. In the end, the eagle is able to grab the fish more firmly as it flies away. Check it out here:

The powerful grip of the eagle made social media users remark that there was no escaping those talons. They really could not help but feel horrible for the aquatic creature. But ultimately, it is about survival. Twitter users mentioned that they understood this meant the fish would simply be a source of food for the eagle, but the bird has got to eat to survive too. One Twitter user wrote, “Fish perspective: Operating close to the boundary of one's domain expertise comes at a great risk. Eagle Perspective: If one wants success, one has to operate until the extreme limits of one's domain expertise.”

“The way it's claws lock makes me feel bad for the fish,” read another tweet.

A third user tweeted, “I attest to how strong that fish is pulling the line and giving battle, and in the claws of this bird it looks like a harmless sardine… Marvelous.”

Fish is a common dietary option for bald eagles. They hunt a variety of these creatures from coastal and freshwater species. Salmon and trout – particularly the pink salmon are usually included in the Eagles along the Pacific coast of North America. In other areas, the birds consume the locally common fish species.

