Mathura Police Claim Rats Ate Over 500 kg of Confiscated Marijuana, Court Wants Proof

Ever seen pothead rats? The Mathura police have submitted in a report to a special Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) court that rats ate over 500 kg of confiscated marijuana. The weed was stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police station, reported news agency ANI. The 586 kilograms of marijuana had been recovered in case registered under the NDPS Act and when the court asked the police to produce it, the police made the aforementioned statement.

In two cases, 386 kg and 195 kg of marijuana had been seized by the Shergarh and Highway police station. The police prosecutor told the court that there was no storage space safe from rats at the police station. After the rats ravaged the consignment, the remaining portion was destroyed by police officers.

“Being small in size, the rats have no fear of the police, nor can the police officers be considered experts in solving the problem," ANI quoted the prosecutor as saying.

The court, in its order, referred to the case under the Highway police station concerning 195 kg of recovered marijuana being ravaged by rats, ordered the SSP Mathura to eradicate the rats and also to furnish proof that rats actually ate 581 kg of marijuana. The police team has been asked to submit proof in this regard by November 26. The court also issued a directive on how marijuana stored in police warehouses might be auctioned or disposed of.

Another recent curious case involving cannabis from August this year involved a boat carrying a consignment of hash, a form of cannabis, was intercepted in an anti-drug operation on a beach in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain. The custom officials, apart from attending the caught consignment, had to deal with another situation that arose during the drug bust. Apparently, the people in the vicinity of the beach got a whiff of the incident and many appeared on the beach to steal some hash from the ship, as per a report in Times Now.

The unprecedented loot occurred during a drug bust that was led by the custom department of Spain. The drug traffickers, in an attempt to evade the officials who were trailing them in a helicopter, rammed their boat offshore. As soon as the boat got stuck on land, several bystanders and passers-by flocked to the boat to get their hands on some hash.

