Matty Healy From 'The 1975' Kissed Fans Onstage and Twitter is 'Heartbroken'

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy shocked concert attendees after kissing fans on stage during his shows in North America. The band is currently on “At Their Very Best" tour. The first fan who was invited on stage and kissed by Matty is one Isabella. She recounted on Twitter that she had held up a sign on her phone asking “So we making out?" After a video of them sharing a kiss during ‘Robbers’ went viral, it did cause some controversy.

Isabella, who has been living it up on Twitter, cleared the air, saying, “On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point “I can only make out with you”. So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me! Also I’m a grown age of 24 [sic]."

i thought i couldn't get my feelings hurt more but this angle??? his smirk right before. heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/IzbGy0IPrD— kelly (@shesaidhello_) November 26, 2022

On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point “I can only make out with you”. So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me! Also I’m a grown age of 24 pic.twitter.com/d4eP7wNn2o— Isabella 🖤 (that chick) (@xsbella) November 26, 2022

to the girl who kissed matty healy on stage pic.twitter.com/rUTKjyuEi3— sunny🎉 (@_sunnypop) November 27, 2022

Isabella was in for a bit of a shock when she found out that Matty kissed another fan at his show the next day. This fan, one Austin, shared a little dance with Matty before the two locked lips. He, too, clarified that his consent had been asked. “He said “are you ready" and I was like omg yes, yes I am," Austin tweeted.

he said "are you ready" and I was like omg yes, yes I am 😭— Austin R. L. (@17_Sickles) November 27, 2022

Isabella, on the other hand, hasn’t just had a special moment with Matty. It turns out that she also recently spoke to Harry Styles at his concert.

she SPOKE TO HARRY AS WELL AS KISSING MATTY HEALY? this is unFAIR https://t.co/MN0bo5MU16— izz!! 🏹 (@chirpityme) November 27, 2022

Both Isabella and Austin seem to have had their “main character" moments.

