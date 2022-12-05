Mbappe and Giroud's 'Bromance' Pic in FIFA World Cup Has Kicked Off Memefest on Twitter

Kylian Mbappe is making headlines all across the globe after he got France to a 3-1 win against Poland in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His two goals sent the world champions into the quarterfinals and left Polland’s coach Czeslaw Michniewicz stating Mbappe as the natural heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this is not the only reason. An image which is currently going viral shows Kylian Mbappe hugging another French player Olivier Giroud after their historic win. The image has now become the centre of all memes on Twitter.

Some people can be seen comparing the image to Hollywood movie ‘The Notebook’s iconic poster. Netizens have also used many other references. Have a look:

Find someone who looks at you the way Mbappé looks at Giroud pic.twitter.com/hV1bRPODuA— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 4, 2022

Me on 1xbet: No player will carry another player and look each other in a romantic way.Mbappe and Giroud: pic.twitter.com/tAdGCRq35R — Maxwell (@BBigsmoke237) December 5, 2022

Mbappe has been in a terrific form in this World Cup as he has so far scored five goals in Qatar, making him a strong contender for this tournament’s Golden Boot. His double at Al Thumama against Poland not only stamped team’s victory but also took him to nine all-time World Cup goals - one more than Ronaldo and tied with Messi. Also, he equalled Pele’s record as his five knockout-stage goals meant only he and Pelé scored that many before the age of 24.

After guiding his team to the quarter-finals, Mbappe said that the ongoing World Cup is the competition of his dreams. “This is competition of my dreams, and I am delighted to be here," Mbappe said.

Mbappe was a complete match-winner against Poland as apart from his brace, he also assisted Olivier Giroud in the match opener which took the latter to overcome Thierry Henry as France’s all-time record goal scorer.

While, everyone hailed MBappe, France coach Didier Deschamps had something else to say about the star player. Deschamps said that Mbappe wasn’t at his best during the 90 minutes.

