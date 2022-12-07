MCD Election Results 2022: Memes Mock Congress as BJP, AAP in Tight Contest

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election began at 8 am today and at the time of writing this article, it appears to be a tight contest between the AAP and the BJP. Both the parties have won six seats each. In their first wins, the BJP and the AAP bagged the Laxmi Nagar and the Daryaganj seats respectively. At around 10 AM today, the BJP was leading in 109 seats while the AAP was trailing close in the heels, with a lead in 105 seats. Congress was far behind in the race with a lead in only nine seats at the time.

As the BJP and the AAP lock horns, both parties appear confident of victory. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of Aam Aadmi Party.” Meanwhile the BJP’s Harish Khurana said, “We worked for the disposal of garbage and it continued even during Corona. BJP has worked. That’s why we’re confident that the next Mayor will be from BJP. Last time too, surveys gave only 50 seats to BJP but we won 2/3rd majority.”

As Delhi residents await the results, they have been sharing memes.

There were 42 centres set up for the counting amid tight security, officials said. Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place on Sunday, December 4, with a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent being recorded.

The election was touted to be a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP and Congress. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here