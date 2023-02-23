CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meet 95-year-old Telangana Woman, Who Lives With 76-year-old Daughter Under A Tree
1-MIN READ

Meet 95-year-old Telangana Woman, Who Lives With 76-year-old Daughter Under A Tree

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 17:45 IST

Delhi, India

Viramma had two sons and a daughter Rajamma and lived in a nearby village.

The state government provides them with a meagre pension amount and rice to fulfil their hunger needs but they still do not have a roof over their heads

Old age catches up to everyone with time and in most cases, the responsibility of taking care of elderly parents falls upon the children. However, you will be moved by a tale of a daughter and mother, both of whom are elderly and are spending their lives outdoors under a tree now. For them, it is not just old age but also poverty that ails them.

In Ramagundam of Peddapalli, Telangana district, there is a 95-year-old elderly woman named Viramma, who has been living under a tree for years. With her, lives her 76-year-old daughter Rajamma, who takes care of her and cooks for her out on the streets.

They cook food under the tree and occasionally make a tent-like structure for themselves from plastic sheets that they collect and it is only that which protects them from the scorching sun, intense cold, storm or heavy rainfall. Both have been living like this for 5 years. However, there was a time when they had shelter above their heads.

Viramma had two sons and a daughter Rajamma and lived in a nearby village. However, after the death of Viramma’s husband, the family went into poverty. Viramma’s sons do not have a fixed job but wander around from village to village doing all sorts of odd jobs for a livelihood. They have turned their backs on their mother and sister and that is why they are on the streets now.

The state government provides them with a meagre pension amount and rice to fulfil their hunger needs but they still do not have a roof over their heads. Many who live in the vicinity have appealed to the government to arrange for a place to stay for the mother-and-daughter duo.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

