Meet Afshin Ghaderzadeh, the World's Shortest Man Alive, Who is 2 Feet 1 Inch Tall

The Guinness Book of World Records has named Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, a 20-year-old Iranian man, as the world’s shortest man living. He is 2 feet 1 inch (65.24cm). Afshin comes from a rural hamlet in Northern Iran’s Bukan county and speaks Kurdish and Persian. As stated on the Guinness Book of World Records website, Afshin is 7 cm (2.7 in) shorter than the previous record holder, the 36-year-old Edward ‘Nio’ Hernandez from Colombia. Afshin also holds the record for being the fourth-shortest man ever to be verified by the Guinness World Records. He weighed 700 g (1.5 lb) at birth, and as of right now, he is approximately 6.5 kg (14.3 lb).

Afshin was flown down to the Guinness Book of World Records office in Dubai, where his measurements were taken three times in 24 hours, yielding the exact record height. Afshin spent his time in Dubai visiting tailors and barbers before touring the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which was something he finally crossed off his bucket list.

Even the most fundamental day-to-day tasks become challenging for a person of this height and size to accomplish. Afshin has difficulty using mobile phones since they are too bulky for him to handle. Due to physical limitations, he also has been unable to attend school. The Guinness World Records website quotes Afshin’s father, Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, as saying that “Continuing treatment and my son’s physical weakness are the main reasons why he stopped studying, otherwise he has no mental problems.”

According to Afshin, his family often struggles to fund enough for his living expenses, medication and therapy, therefore he is hoping that his current status as the world’s shortest man will be beneficial. Afshin is a huge admirer of the Tom and Jerry cartoon and spends much of his day watching it when he is not browsing through social media.

