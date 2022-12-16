CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » BUZZ » Meet Afshin Ghaderzadeh, the World's Shortest Man Alive, Who is 2 Feet 1 Inch Tall
1-MIN READ

Meet Afshin Ghaderzadeh, the World's Shortest Man Alive, Who is 2 Feet 1 Inch Tall

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 11:00 IST

Iran

Afshin also holds the record for being the fourth-shortest man ever to be verified by the Guinness World Records. (Credits: YouTube)

Afshin also holds the record for being the fourth-shortest man ever to be verified by the Guinness World Records. (Credits: YouTube)

The Guinness Book of World Records has named Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, a 20-year-old Iranian man, as the world's shortest man living.

The Guinness Book of World Records has named Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, a 20-year-old Iranian man, as the world’s shortest man living. He is 2 feet 1 inch (65.24cm). Afshin comes from a rural hamlet in Northern Iran’s Bukan county and speaks Kurdish and Persian. As stated on the Guinness Book of World Records website, Afshin is 7 cm (2.7 in) shorter than the previous record holder, the 36-year-old Edward ‘Nio’ Hernandez from Colombia. Afshin also holds the record for being the fourth-shortest man ever to be verified by the Guinness World Records. He weighed 700 g (1.5 lb) at birth, and as of right now, he is approximately 6.5 kg (14.3 lb).

Afshin was flown down to the Guinness Book of World Records office in Dubai, where his measurements were taken three times in 24 hours, yielding the exact record height. Afshin spent his time in Dubai visiting tailors and barbers before touring the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which was something he finally crossed off his bucket list.

Even the most fundamental day-to-day tasks become challenging for a person of this height and size to accomplish. Afshin has difficulty using mobile phones since they are too bulky for him to handle. Due to physical limitations, he also has been unable to attend school. The Guinness World Records website quotes Afshin’s father, Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, as saying that “Continuing treatment and my son’s physical weakness are the main reasons why he stopped studying, otherwise he has no mental problems.”

RELATED STORIES

According to Afshin, his family often struggles to fund enough for his living expenses, medication and therapy, therefore he is hoping that his current status as the world’s shortest man will be beneficial. Afshin is a huge admirer of the Tom and Jerry cartoon and spends much of his day watching it when he is not browsing through social media.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:December 16, 2022, 11:00 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 11:00 IST