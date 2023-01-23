CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meet Angerson, 'The Biggest Child Born' in Brazil's Amazonas
Meet Angerson, 'The Biggest Child Born' in Brazil's Amazonas

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 11:05 IST

Delhi, India

Like all parents, Santos and her partner bought clothes for their newborn, but they didn't fit.

A woman in Brazil’s Amazonas state has given birth to a 2-foot newborn, who weighs 7 kg, surprising the entire medical team. The case is one-of-its-own-kind in Brazil as the doctors called the baby, “the biggest child born in the state so far.”

According to media reports, doctors have confirmed that both the newborn and the mother are healthy. The baby was born via caesarean section on January 18 at the Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas state.

Claudian Santos, a 27-year-old mother, named her child Angerson. During her regular check-ups, the doctors assumed that the woman should be kept in cesarean section.

Santos, Angerson’s mother, has five other children. The doctor stated that he did not anticipate this. They expected the baby to weigh four kilograms, but it weighed seven kilograms. Angerson’s birth height was 59 cm, which was eight cm higher than the average for a newborn. He was so large that the clothes his parents bought him did not fit. It was said that Angerson weighed the same as a one-year-old child.

The mother says she expected the child to be heavier, but she wasn’t expecting more than 4 kg. According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest baby ever born weighed 10.2 kg in Italy in 1955.

Read More