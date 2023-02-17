Guinness World Record, in a throwback post, remembered the record-crushing crustacean named Big Daddy. While sharing a string of images of the crab on Instagram, the Guinness World Record introduced the biggest Japanese spider crab that once lived at Sea Life in Blackpool, United Kingdom. Big Daddy wasn’t only the world’s “widest crustacean" but he also held the world record for the longest leg on a crab ever. When it came to the width of its leg, Guinness stated that it stretched around 3.11 meters (10 feet 2.5 inches).

Meanwhile, the length of his leg measured about 1.43 meters (4 feet 8.5 inches). The Japanese crab who lived in captivity arrived in Lancashire back in 2013. While sharing the photographs the Guinness World Record stated, “Big Daddy’s legs stretched to 3.11 meters (10 feet 2.5 inches) making him the world’s widest crustacean living in captivity. The mighty Big Daddy also held the record for the longest leg on a crab - 1.43 m (4 ft 8.5 in)! This was verified in Blackpool on 8 August 2013.”

In one photo the giant crab stands tall alongside what appears to be its record-breaking certificate. This followed a string of his other photos from different angles. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

The pictures of Big Daddy have aptly left the internet fascinated owing to its unique physical features. A barrage of animal lovers also flooded the comment section of the post to express their astonishment. A user wrote, “The first image looks like he’s going to drop the best album.” Another believed Big Daddy is, “The most appropriately named crustacean ever.” One more joined, “The deadliest catch has nothing on him.” Meanwhile, a user who appeared to be scared by the photos added, “Okay so that’ll be in my nightmares.”

The photographs have amassed over a lakh likes on the micro-blogging site. According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, the crab passed away back in 2016. He was reportedly 80 years old at the time. The record-crushing crustacean was named after the professional wrestling sensation Big Daddy. The late icon was said to be a regular wrestler at the Blackpool Tower who showed up frequently inside the ring.

