A purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo dog named Bobi has been named not only the world’s oldest dog living but also the world’s oldest dog ever. The Guinness World Record announced the adorable dog from Portugal to hold these titles just two weeks after announcing another dog named Spike as the world’s oldest dog living. As of February 1, Bobi is 30 years and 266 days old. Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs are a breed of livestock guardian dog, that have an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, according to the Guinness World Records’ official website. That means Bobi has already lived twice as much as his fellow Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs. Guinness World Records also shared a clip of the new record holder on their YouTube channel.

Social media users were amazed at how Bobi seemed so strong for his age. Many remarked that most dogs live about half the time he has so far, yet Bobi looks like he still has a lot of time left. They were glad to see him healthy. Others congratulated the furry companion on his milestone achievement and hoped he would stay around for a lot longer. A YouTube user commented, “That is one heckin’ cute goodest boy, congratulations Bobi (sic)!”

“Usually with a dog that size, you get around 15 years. But having a best friend for 30 years… that’s just incredible. And he’s not even grey like most old dogs. I’m turning 30 in May and that dog is older than me,” read another comment.

“Bobi seems like an enlightened person. He is so calm, friendly with all animals and humans. Free to roam around in a peaceful environment, and eats human food, not the ‘garbage’ dog food. Let’s celebrate his next birthday!” one more commented.

SIAC has verified Bobi’s age; he will turn 31 in May. This is a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government and managed by the SNMV (Sindicato Nacional dos Médicos Veterinários or National Union of Veterinarians). The previous oldest dog ever, Bluey was born in 1910 and died in 1939. That makes the Australian cattle dog 29 years and 5 months old at the time of her death.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here