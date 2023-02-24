CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » BUZZ » Meet Courtney Rogers, Who Birthed 12 Children In 15 Years
1-MIN READ

Meet Courtney Rogers, Who Birthed 12 Children In 15 Years

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 13:21 IST

Delhi, India

Courtney and her pastor husband Chris are well-known on social media.

Courtney and her pastor husband Chris are well-known on social media.

People are surprised how she manages such small children.

In October 2008, a woman named Courtney Rogers married Chris W, a pastor, after meeting through mutual friends. The Rogers had their first child two years after their marriage. Courtney has given birth to a child every year since then, and she is now the mother of 12 children and all of them are under 12. Not just that, she has stated her desire to have more children.

While it appears unusual for a woman to have so many children, even more, unusual is that she has birthed twins thrice ever, two of them are twins, Irish twins, meaning they were born within a year of each other.

Courtney and her pastor husband Chris are well-known on social media. People are surprised at how she manages such small children. Recently, the couple shared a video montage of their happily ever after and wrote a beautiful caption about their journey. The caption reads, “Nearly 16 years as a couple! Here are some oldies from throughout the years. Hubby looks slightly older and I experienced various weights and hair colours. Happy Valentine’s Day season!”

Talking about her kids’ names, she and her husband’s names begin with the letter C in English, so she decided to name all of her children with the letter C only. Finding names from C was a difficult task for them. But he made it. The names of their children are Clint, Clay, Cade, Callie, Cash, Colt, Casey, Caleena, Cedy, Carlie, Carice, and Cambria.

After having Clint and Clay, the woman had Cade and Callie as Irish Twins, that is, there was a difference of only 10 months and 9 days between the two. Then just 3 months after giving birth to her son Cash, Courtney got pregnant again. This time, she gave birth to twins — Colt and Case.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. viral news
first published:February 24, 2023, 13:19 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 13:21 IST
Read More