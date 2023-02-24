In October 2008, a woman named Courtney Rogers married Chris W, a pastor, after meeting through mutual friends. The Rogers had their first child two years after their marriage. Courtney has given birth to a child every year since then, and she is now the mother of 12 children and all of them are under 12. Not just that, she has stated her desire to have more children.

While it appears unusual for a woman to have so many children, even more, unusual is that she has birthed twins thrice ever, two of them are twins, Irish twins, meaning they were born within a year of each other.

Courtney and her pastor husband Chris are well-known on social media. People are surprised at how she manages such small children. Recently, the couple shared a video montage of their happily ever after and wrote a beautiful caption about their journey. The caption reads, “Nearly 16 years as a couple! Here are some oldies from throughout the years. Hubby looks slightly older and I experienced various weights and hair colours. Happy Valentine’s Day season!”

Talking about her kids’ names, she and her husband’s names begin with the letter C in English, so she decided to name all of her children with the letter C only. Finding names from C was a difficult task for them. But he made it. The names of their children are Clint, Clay, Cade, Callie, Cash, Colt, Casey, Caleena, Cedy, Carlie, Carice, and Cambria.

After having Clint and Clay, the woman had Cade and Callie as Irish Twins, that is, there was a difference of only 10 months and 9 days between the two. Then just 3 months after giving birth to her son Cash, Courtney got pregnant again. This time, she gave birth to twins — Colt and Case.

