Paranormal activities are not new to humans around the world. These activities are deemed paranormal because of their unexplanatory nature. The more one tries to solve the mysteries behind them, the more entangled they feel and witnesses of such incidents claim the causes behind them to be a supernatural power. And talking about such bizarre incidents, a man named Don Decker could make it rain wherever he went in 1980s.

The story started with Don Decker serving a prison sentence in Pennsylvania jail in 1983. Don was still in jail when he received the news of his grandfather, James Kishaugh, dying. He was relieved to know this as he was abused at the hands of his grandfather as a child.

Donnie was released over the weekend to attend the funeral of his grandfather. That is when the whole paranormal part of the story unfolded. After attending the funeral, Donnie stayed at one of his family friend’s houses. The young man went to the washroom where he felt a weird coldness around him and he saw a face outside the bathroom window with a crown on his head who was laughing at Donnie.

Donnie also claimed that something unseen cut deep claw marks into his forearm. When he came down to the living room, Donnie’s friends thought that the wall was leaking. But on further examination, they realised that the water was running upwards. Donnie was looking up in the air unresponsive and his friends decided to call the police.

The police were also stunned to see water running upwards and across the room from wall to wall. Multiple policemen and Donnie’s friends became eyewitnesses to everything that happened.

Don later went to a restaurant after the incident at the house and it started raining there too. The owner of the restaurant was then convinced that Don was possessed and called a church for his exorcism. When a crucifix was brought near him, he felt a burning sensation all over his body.

Don Decker then went back to jail and the guard there also thought something had changed in Decker. He had a kind of misdemeanour that made the inmates around him scared. It is said that a priest was called to jail and as soon as he started reading the Bible, everything in the room started getting wet except the holy book and since then Donnie has never experienced such a scenario again.

