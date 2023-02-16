Haven’t we all dreamt of winning the lottery? However, that dream comes true only for a very limited number of people. But Edwin Castro wasn’t dreaming when he won a little over $2 billion lottery prize in the US. Castro bought the winning ticket at a Los Angeles convenience store in November 2022, when he matched all five winning numbers and the Powerball number, beating the odds of one in 292 million. Sky News reported the man saying that he was “shocked and ecstatic” after the win. He became the 1,292nd richest person in the world according to the latest Forbes billionaires list, thanks to his win.

If you need a context of how big a win this was, $2.04 billion amounts to Rs 16.68 thousand crore. This is much more than even India’s top-paid actors, making it a significant mark in the history of lottery wins.

Castro bought the ticket in Joe’s Service Centre in Altadena, a town about 24.14 kilometres north of California. Since he won because the ticket was sold to him by the centre, the shop will also be receiving $1 million.

The lottery officials revealed that Castro wanted his name to be private, but they had to reveal it publicly because of California public disclosure laws. Castro still refused to reveal his age, address and occupation. But he said that he was a former student of the California public school system, which also received $153.6 million (Rs 1,256 crore) in charity from the Powerball jackpot.

He said in a statement, “As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well.”

Winners of the Powerball have two options for receiving their winning pot. One is over 30 annual payments, and the other is to take a lump sum amount. Castro chose the second option and received $997.6 million in one go, according to a statement made by the Lottery officials in a press conference in Sacramento.

