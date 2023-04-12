Meet Eksha Kerung, The Sikkim Cop In New Cosmetic Ad With Suhana Khan

A Sikkim cop has joined the likes of badminton powerhouse PV Sindhu, budding actress Suhana Khan, and entrepreneur Anany Birla to become a face of the popular cosmetic brand Maybelline New York. On Wednesday, April 12, Maybelline unveiled the identity of its new models, and the squad appears to be an amalgamation of people from different walks of life. The Sikkim cop, Eksha Hangma Subba aka Eksha Kerung is a multi-talented personality, who garnered state-wise fame for her frequent modelling gigs. Besides being a cop and model, Eksha also has a keen interest in boxing and biking. She was introduced to the world of combat sports while growing up in the Rumbuk village.

During a previous interaction with Brut India, Eksha revealed it was her father who was her constant support system and motivated her to pursue her passion. The Sikkim cop has even represented her state in national tournaments. In the new advert of the brand, Eksha dolled up in a peppy ensemble can be seen sharing a shy smile in a braided hair-do and funky eye makeup.

While Suhana Khan flaunts the product, the rest of the group leans together for a photo filled with sass. The vibrant-themed still is accented with shades of neon and bright colours. “We’ve just got the perfect fit for Maybelline! We are taking our game up a notch with our sensational squad. Say hello to Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Kerung,” read the brand’s official statement. Take a look at the announcement here:

Eksha’s social media profile is filled with her adventurous exploits, be it bike riding sessions, on-duty glimpses of her work life, or boxing reels. The youngster enjoys a following of over two lakh people on Instagram. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Suhana Khan is gearing up to make her much-anticipated acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. It is a reimagined Indian musical adaptation of the Archies Comics series that also features Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in lead roles. On the other hand, apart from being a businesswoman, Ananya Birla is a popular musician who has multiple tracks in her kitty that have achieved platinum or double platinum status.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here