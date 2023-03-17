Ridiculing someone over their appearance, habits or any aspect of their personality is not good. What if we told you that a woman not only humiliates men but also rakes in lots of money for it? Sounds quite absurd, right? But it’s true. The woman we are talking about is Gigi Grey, a 27-year-old OnlyFans model. Gigi is from Los Angeles and she joined the subscription-based site during the lockdown. OnlyFans is an online content-sharing platform that became increasingly popular during the Covid-19 lockdown.

OnlyFans creators can upload any kind of content, like photography, creative writing, or recipes. The platform is particularly popular with sex workers. Gigi enjoys writing scripts, taunting and teasing the viewers (men) by saying that they would never get a woman in real life. It seems that Gigi’s followers are also quite addicted to the negative remarks about men and keep paying her for this content.

Gigi told the Daily Star that these men pay for the videos since paying her money is a big turn-on for them. Gigi feels over cloud nine with these praises. Not only these taunts, but Gigi has also devised a lot of ways to make her content stand out. You will be shocked beyond words to know that she gets paid even for sending videos to men of her eating noodles. She feels that at some point, almost all of her subscribers will be addicted to eating.

Readers must be imagining that Gigi’s seemingly fascinating profession is what they need at the moment. Before reaching any conclusion, they should know the hazards associated with this job. After knowing these dangers, it is unlikely that the readers will ever consider Gigi’s job interesting.

Gigi has told The Daily Star that she has received vicious trolling for her job, which includes demeaning comments on her body and parents as well. She has boldly continued with her job and turned notifications off for people she doesn’t follow.

