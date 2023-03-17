Some heroes do not wear capes. They wear helmets instead and give other people safety gear as well. Raghavendra Kumar, also known as the Helmet Man of India, shared a clip of himself catching up to a biker who was on the Agra Lucknow Expressway driving over the speed of 100. But his primary concern was that the biker was without a helmet. To prevent any accidents from happening, the Helmet Man rushed to catch up to the biker and offered him a brand-new helmet. He also shared in his tweet, “Apni car ki rafhtaar 100 se upar nahin le jaata lekin Lucknow Expressway par ek vyakti jab mujhe overtake kiya main dang reh gaya kyunki bina helmet uski rafhtaar humse jyaada thi. Usse suraksha kavach helmet dene ke liye 100 se upar apni gaadi ko bhagaana pada, ant mein use pakad hi liya (I would not have gone 100 but when a person overtook me on the Lucknow Expressway, I was stunned because without a helmet, his speed was more than ours. To give him a safety cover helmet, I had to drive my car over 100, and finally caught him).”

अपनी कार की रफ्तार 100 से ऊपर नहीं ले जाता लेकिन लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक व्यक्ति जब मुझे ओवरटेक किया मैं दंग रह गया क्योंकि बिना हेलमेट उसकी रफ्तार हमसे ज्यादा थी. उसे सुरक्षा कवच हेलमेट देने के लिए 100 से ऊपर अपनी गाड़ी को भगाना पड़ा अंत में उसे पकड़ ही लिया. #Helmetman @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/BbpYbQ43C7— Helmet man of India (@helmet_man_) March 14, 2023

Twitter could not help but applaud the altruistic efforts of the man and his concern for the riders on two-wheelers. Many showered him with praise for the work he has been doing without any ulterior motive, including the Mumbai Traffic Police themselves. “This is called a heartful expression of concern,” they replied through their official Twitter handle.

This is called heartful expression of concern.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 15, 2023

Another user wrote, “Apka logon ko suraksha ke prati jaagarook karana sarahaneey karya hai. Parantu aise logon par bhaari jurmaana lagaana chahiye jo sab jaanate hue bhi helamet nahin pahanate (You are doing a commendable job of making people aware of safety. But heavy fine should be imposed on such people who do not wear a helmet despite knowing the risk).”

आपका लोगों को सुरक्षा के प्रति जागरूक करना सराहनीय कार्य है। परंतु ऐसे लोगों पर भारी जुर्माना लगाना चाहिए जो सब जानते हुए भी हेलमेट नहीं पहनते।— Saurabh Lakshmanpuri (@SaurabhLakhnavi) March 15, 2023

“Respect for you! Road safety awareness is a need of the hour in our country!” read a tweet.

Respect for you 🙏🏻! road safety awareness is a need of the hour in our country!— Alok R Singh (@alok15281) March 15, 2023

Raghvendra Kumar, in a talk with dailyO, shared that the reason he has been distributing helmets since 2014 is that he lost his friend in a road accident. The 36-year-old left his job and utilizes all his time to distribute helmets that can save someone’s life. Despite having no financial aid and putting all his savings at stake, the Helmet Man of India claims that he has distributed 56,000 helmets in the past nine years and saved 30 lives.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here